Man accused of killing child in Shawnee fire bound for trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker for the murder of his infant son in a fire Ecker allegedly set .

Ecker is accused of first degree murder and aggravated arson in the Feb. 13 blaze set in a house in the 10500 block of West 69th Street in Shawnee.

He's also charged in Johnson County Court with firearm possession by a felon.

The child was left alone in the house by his mother, Karlie Phelps.

Phelps is charged in Johnson County Court with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

Court records state Phelps, 28, is set for a plea hearing Aug. 18.

Ecker is back in court Sept. 21 for a scheduling conference.

