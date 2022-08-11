Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man accused of killing child in Shawnee fire bound for trial

Nicholas Ecker in court Shawnee fire murder
KSHB
Accused child murderer Nicholas Ecker appeared in Johnson County District Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday via video conference from county jail.
Nicholas Ecker in court Shawnee fire murder
Posted at 7:14 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 20:14:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Johnson County judge ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker for the murder of his infant son in a fire Ecker allegedly set.

Ecker is accused of first degree murder and aggravated arson in the Feb. 13 blaze set in a house in the 10500 block of West 69th Street in Shawnee.

He's also charged in Johnson County Court with firearm possession by a felon.

The child was left alone in the house by his mother, Karlie Phelps.

Phelps is charged in Johnson County Court with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

Court records state Phelps, 28, is set for a plea hearing Aug. 18.

Ecker is back in court Sept. 21 for a scheduling conference.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock