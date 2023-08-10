Man accused of murder in June 5 deadly shooting in KCK

A man is accused of gunning down another man on June 5 in Kansas City, Kansas, the city's police department said Thursday.

Mahir Alihodzic, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Wheeler.

The violence unfolded about 9:20 p.m. on that day in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and located Wheeler suffering from gunshot wounds. He died a day later on June 6 at a hospital.

Alihodzi is being held at the Wyandotte County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

—