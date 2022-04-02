Man accused of murdering woman in Overland Park claims shooting was an accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused in the March 20 murder of a woman during a party at an Overland Park house claimed the shooting was an accident.

Anthony Duane Smith, 45, of Topeka, is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Cheryl Holloman in a house in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

Police arrived at the house at about 6 a.m. and found a chaotic scene.

A court document says several people were moving around outside the house and someone appeared to be leaving in an SUV.

Police detained two people outside the house and as the SUV left, Smith came out of the house and was detained, a court document states.

A stolen gun was found in one person's pant leg and two more guns were found under the deck at the house next door, the court document states.

Someone drove Holloman to a hospital and was then flown by a helicopter to a second hospital.

Holloman died during surgery, the court document said.

Police spoke to a woman who said she had been invited to the house for a birthday party.

Everyone left to a strip club, the woman told police, and returned to the house at about 3 a.m.

She heard a gunshot and saw Holloman holding her back, the court document states.

Other people at the house who returned from the strip club found Holloman with a gunshot wound to her buttocks and stomach.

Some at the house said not to call the police, but a woman did, the court document states.

A woman told police Smith said the shooting was an accident and put two handguns in his pants.

A video from the house recovered by police someone can be heard telling Smith to leave after the shooting.

Smith is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

His next court date is May 9.

