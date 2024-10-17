Man accused of stealing safe from Betty Rae's early Sunday said he spent the money on 'dope and casinos'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man caught on camera stealing a safe from Betty Rae's Ice Cream early Sunday morning has been charged in connection to the incident.

John Heckman, of Independence, is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney announced.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which showed a man throw a rock into the window of Betty Rae's, walk to the back of the store, and leave with a safe.

The suspect was later identified as Heckman.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from city cameras which captured the whole crime, according to court documents.

After leaving the store, Heckman was seen placing the safe on the sidewalk and later returning in a dark blue car and placing the safe inside.

Heckman was then captured leaving the scene. He made away with nearly $1,800 that was inside the safe.

While reviewing surveillance video, investigators also noted that there was a sticker on the vehicle's rear windshield.

The video also revealed Heckman's distinctive tattoos.

After running the car's license plate, investigators traced it to a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

On Tuesday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the home where the vehicle was located. They noted how the car also had a sticker on its rear windshield.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained and served a search warrant at the home and found Heckman inside, according to court documents.

Neither the safe nor the money was in the home at the time of the search.

During an interview, Heckman denied committing the crime. Detectives later showed Heckman pictures of him in the area and the business.

Asked where the money was, Heckman said it was "spent on dope and the casinos," according to court documents.

He also told detectives the safe was gone.

—

