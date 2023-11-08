Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man admits to killing woman, unborn child at Shawnee apartment in 2022

Gavel photo
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Gavel photo
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 14:35:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to killing a woman and her unborn child at a Shawnee apartment in September 2022.

Doniel Sublett, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Kathleen Jane Dampier.

On the evening of Sept. 18, 2022, police responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Flint Street on a medical emergency.

Responding officers heard gunfire coming from inside of the apartment building and witnessed someone leaving.

Officers entered an apartment unit and located Dampier dead inside.

Sublett will be sentenced next June.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone