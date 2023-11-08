Man admits to killing woman, unborn child at Shawnee apartment in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to killing a woman and her unborn child at a Shawnee apartment in September 2022.

Doniel Sublett, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Kathleen Jane Dampier.

On the evening of Sept. 18, 2022, police responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Flint Street on a medical emergency.

Responding officers heard gunfire coming from inside of the apartment building and witnessed someone leaving.

Officers entered an apartment unit and located Dampier dead inside.

Sublett will be sentenced next June.

