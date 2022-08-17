Man admits to lying about hiring ex-convicts, selling fake paystubs through Kansas City nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man admitted to lying about hiring convicted felons through a local nonprofit.

Michael A. Green operated Kansas City Community Source, Inc. (KCCS), which according to court documents, "purports to employ convicted felons after release from incarceration."

Green, 51, was previously charged last November with five different charges in relation to the fraud he committed through the nonprofit.

He pleaded guilty to two of those charges, including one count of transferring a false identification document and one count of making false statements to a federal probation officer.

In May of 2019, Green told a federal probation officer that he had hired one of his supervisees.

Investigators later discovered that the supervisee didn't actually work for Green.

Green created false pay stubs for the supervisee for a fee.

He also admitted that he sold fake pay stubs to another person for $50 each on Oct. 16, 2019. He also sold the same person a fake Texas driver's license.

Green faces up to 20 years in prison.

