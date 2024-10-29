Man allegedly armed with gun in standoff Monday night with Clay County sheriff's deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man allegedly armed with a gun was in a standoff Monday night with Northland law officers after he allegedly assaulted a woman and refused police commands to come out of a house in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.

The incident began about 6:20 p.m. when Claycomo and Plesant Valley police officers were sent to an domestic disturbance in the 7100 block of Fulton Road, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

A woman and her children came out of the house as Claycomo officers arrived.

The woman told officers the man in the house had assaulted her, was still inside the house and armed with a gun.

The news release states the woman was not seriously injured in the attack.

He refused officer's commands to come out of the house and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and its Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team came to the house.

Law officers evacuated nearby townhomes.



They also are trying to find out if anyone else other than the suspect is still inside the house, according to the news release.

Negotiators from Clay County Sheriff's Officers are communicating with the man in the house.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

—

