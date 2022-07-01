KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly set three arson fires in May in Caldwell County also faces child pornography charges.

Harold Edwards Jr., 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at no bond.

In addition to the pornography charges, he faces three counts of second-degree arson, three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of property damage for allegedly setting three fires on May 10 in Caldwell County.

One of the fires resulted in the death of 96-year-old Lorene Fickess.

Edwards is said to have set two house fires to cover up the fatal fire, causing nearly $620,000 worth of total damage.

He is currently incarcerated in Caldwell County Detention Center for the charges related to the arson fires.

