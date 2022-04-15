Man arrested, charged in shooting that killed teen in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mission police have arrested and charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection to a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured.

The shooting happened on Sunday night at the Silverwood Apartments. A 16-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl were injured.

Robert Lewis Jones, 19, is charged with first degree murder in Johnson County Court. He is being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

According to Mission Chief of Police Dan Madden, a metro squad along with detectives received over a 100 leads related to the case.

Madden said Friday more arrests are likely.

Neither victims of the shooting have been identified.

A $500,000 bail was set for Jones.

