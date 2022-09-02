Man arrested in connection to Camden County homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suspected of killing his roommate with a vehicle Tuesday was arrested late Thursday night by authorities with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Jones, 32 , of Camdenton, Missouri, was wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the death of 42-year-old Michael Varney.

Jones was lodged at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility following his arrest, and his teal Chevrolet pickup was impounded.

Formal charges from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against Jones are forthcoming.

