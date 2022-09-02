Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested in connection to Camden County homicide

Jail bars
Copyright 2020 by Getty Images
Getty Images
File photo
Jail bars
Posted at 9:20 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 10:21:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A man suspected of killing his roommate with a vehicle Tuesday was arrested late Thursday night by authorities with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Jones, 32, of Camdenton, Missouri, was wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the death of 42-year-old Michael Varney.

Jones was lodged at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility following his arrest, and his teal Chevrolet pickup was impounded.

Formal charges from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against Jones are forthcoming.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock