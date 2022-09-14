Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing woman in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Excelsior Springs on Sept. 7.

Keith Bass, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Theresa Bass .

On the day of the shooting, responding officers located Theresa Bass suffering from a gun shot wound on a porch at residence. Police also found another man shot inside the home.

Theresa Bass' two children told police they believed Keith Bass was the suspect in the shooting.

According to court documents, a coworker of Keith Bass told police he admitted to killing his wife.

Keith Bass allegedly also told the coworker that he had "nothing left to live for."

Police later arrested Keith Bass in Floyd County, Texas.

