Man charged after attacking his father, stabbing a woman before being shot by KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in an attack on his father and gravely wounding a woman in a stabbing Tuesday before being shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers.

John McGriff, 32, of KCK is charged in Wyandotte County District Court with aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

The violent crime spree began when McGriff stabbed his father inside an apartment building for senior citizens in the 3700 block of Strong Avenue.

Staff at the apartment building found Samuel McGriff, 72, dead in the building where he and his son lived.

A few minutes later, police received several calls about a woman being stabbed by a man near south 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The victim had just finished volunteer work at a nearby church's food pantry.

The 46-year-old woman suffered severe wounds and underwent surgery Tuesday at a hospital.

She was reported in serious condition Wednesday.

Police ordered McGriff to drop his knife, but he refused and charged at the officers.

The officers shot and critically wounded McGriff.

He is expected to face charges in the stabbing death of his father.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting involving KCK police officers.

The KCKPD Major Case and Persons Unit are investigating the homicide and stabbing.

