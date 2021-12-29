Man charged after reportedly punching 11 people inside Northland Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a dozen charges after reportedly punching 11 people Monday night in a Northland Walmart .

Aundrey Reece, 30, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged in Platte County Court with 10 counts of misdemeanor assault, one count of felony assault and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were sent about 6:40 p.m. on shots fired inside the store at 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave.

Court documents say no one had been shot, but 11 victims had reportedly been punched by Reece.

Documents say one of the victims lost a tooth after being hit by Reece. No one suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

Police found Reece outside the store and arrested him, according to court documents.

Officers reportedly searched Reece and found methamphetamine in one of his pants pockets.

Reece pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2011 in Clay County Court.

He also pleaded guilty in 2012 and 2013 in cases involving methamphetamine, court documents say.

