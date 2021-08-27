Man charged for allegedly kidnapping 2-year-old girl in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman D. Brown, 38, has been charged with child kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old girl inside on Aug. 17.

Brown spoke with detectives on Aug. 26 and admitted to taking the white Mustang from a BP gas station while high on PCP, according to court documents.

He saw the keys in the ignition and decided to drive the vehicle to Kansas to his brother’s house near Quindaro Boulevard.

Along the way, one of the vehicle’s tires went flat, which is when Brown said he first observed there was a child in the car.

Brown had someone pick him up and drive him and the child to an apartment complex.

After dropping the child off, Brown got back into the car and was taken to Quindaro Boulevard.

When questioned why he decided to take the Mustang, Brown merely told detectives that “he was high” and did not wish to talk about it.

A court date has not yet been set for Brown.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .