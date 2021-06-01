Man charged for pointing gun at police outside Olathe restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot by police outside an Olathe restaurant last week has been charged with allegedly pointing a gun at officers.

Jesus Salazar III, 43, is charged in Johnson County District Court with one county of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Olathe police said officers were called to the parking lot of Strip’s Chicken on East Santa Fe Street to check on a man in a car.

A witness reported Salazar "seemed out of it" as he sat in a vehicle parked outside the fast-food restaurant.

When officers approached Salazar, they saw he had a gun.

He refused to put the gun down, according to police, and at least one officer shot him in the lower abdomen.

Salazar was captured following a short foot chase.

No officers were injured in the incident and Salazar is expected to recover.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Salazar’s first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

An independent team is investigating the shooting to determine whether officers were justified in using deadly force.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .