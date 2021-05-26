Olathe police shoot man outside of a restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police shot a man inside a car after he pointed a gun at them Wednesday night outside a restaurant.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Strip's Chicken Restaurant located at 1110 East Santa Fe Street in Olathe.

Police said they were sent to the restaurant to check on a man in the car.

The man disregarded Olathe officers orders to put down the gun.

At least one officer shot the man in his lower abdomen.

The man got out of the car and fled the scene and he was later captured after a short foot chase.

The man is expected to recover and no officers were injured in the incident.

