Man charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe found guilty of capital murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged in the killing of two people in 2021 in Olathe was found guilty Wednesday by a Johnson County, Kansas, jury.

Axel Arellanes-Vara was found guilty of capital murder in the case, according to a press release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Arellanes-Vara was one of three suspects charged in the double murder — Salvador Garcia-Zarate and Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto were also charged with capital murder.

The killings took place on Nov. 20, 2021, in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive. Responding officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Olathe police on the scene of a double homicide on Nov. 20, 2021.

The two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were later identified as Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42.

Arellanes-Vara is set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, per the district attorney’s office.

Cereceda-Soto’s charge was amended in 2023 to premeditated first-degree murder. Garcia-Zarate entered into a plea agreement in 2025. He was sentenced to serve 165 months consecutively on two counts of second-degree murder, per court records.

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