3 suspects charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three suspects involved in the 2021 killing of two people in Olathe have been charged with capital murder, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday.
The arrests of 39-year-old Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 40-year-old Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto and 37-year-old Axel Arellanes-Vara were the result of an investigation by the Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.
Around 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, Olathe police responded to a gunshots call in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive.
Officers arrived on the scene and discovered two people inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Both people, a male and female, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims were later identified as 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon, both from Tonganoxie.
The suspects were originally described as four to five males in a dark gray pickup truck.
Each defendant currently has a bond set at $10,000,000.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.