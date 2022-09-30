3 suspects charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three suspects involved in the 2021 killing of two people in Olathe have been charged with capital murder, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday.

The arrests of 39-year-old Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 40-year-old Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto and 37-year-old Axel Arellanes-Vara were the result of an investigation by the Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, Olathe police responded to a gunshots call in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered two people inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both people, a male and female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon, both from Tonganoxie.

The suspects were originally described as four to five males in a dark gray pickup truck .

Each defendant currently has a bond set at $10,000,000.

