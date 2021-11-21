Olathe police release picture of vehicle of homicide suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for a truck that may belong to the suspects in a shooting that left two people dead early Saturday morning.

The department also released the identifications of the victims on Sunday.

Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, were both found dead inside a vehicle after suffering gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, officers first responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of east Fredrickson Drive at around 1:25 a.m.

They later found Santiago and Arellano-Rascon inside a vehicle at the intersection of east Cedar Street and south Sunset Street.

Police believe four to five male suspects fled the scene in a gray Ford F-150.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .