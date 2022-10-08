Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at Excelsior Springs home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at an Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Timothy Haslett Jr. has been charged with first degree rape, first degree kidnapping and second degree assault.

The alleged incident triggered an investigation that police said Friday will take multiple days.

Police said they responded to reports of a woman crying out for help and knocking at doors at around 8 a.m.

After speaking with the victim, police determined it was apparent she was held against her will.

During the investigation, a cadaver dog was brought to the home to assist. However, it was unclear if anything was found inside the home.

The first day of investigation wrapped up at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. It will pick up on Saturday morning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

