Man charged in April 24 shooting death of man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in Wyandotte County Court in the April 24 shooting death of a man found outside a Kansas City, Kansas, residence.

Andrew Darion Dh'Marr Holmes is accused of voluntary manslaughter, according to a court document.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers found the victim, 24-year-old Erik Johnson-Linares, dead outside a house in the 600 block of South 71st Terrace.

No word on what led to the shooting.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.