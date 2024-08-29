Man charged in arson at KCMO restaurant said he couldn't remember incident because of drug use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of two men involved in an arson fire that wrecked a Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant told police he couldn't remember much of the night of the fire because of drug use.

George J. Daniels, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree arson, according to a court document.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at Haha's Kebabs and Shawarma, located at 204 W. 39th Street.

Surveillance video revealed a man with Daniels threw a large rock through one of the restaurant's windows, according to a court document.

Surveillance video captures suspects starting fire at Kansas City business

The video shows Daniels throwing a red gasoline container through the broken window.

The two men tried several times to light a fire in the restaurant by throwing burning items into the building.

On one of the attempts, the second suspect was able to start a large fire inside the restaurant, the court document states.

Police interviewed Daniels on Aug. 26, and he told them he didn't remember much of the night because he had been smoking "wet cigarettes," according to the court document.

Smoking "wet cigarettes" can cause euphoria, delusion and hallucinations.

There is currently no word on whether the second suspect has been arrested or charged.

