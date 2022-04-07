Man charged in arson fire that killed Blue Springs woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted being under the influence of alcohol and angry at an ex-girlfriend set a fire in his apartment that killed his neighbor on Monday .

Jackson County prosecutors charged Anthony Jordan, 43, of Blue Springs, with arson first degree - injury or death.

The fire killed his next door neighbor, 60-year-old Dawn Bashor.

She suffered burns and inhalation injuries, according to a court document.

An officer with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigated the fire and reported the fire started in the basement garage of apartment 704.

That's the apartment where Jordan lived.

Blue Springs police arrested Jordan on a warrant and he was taken to the Blue Springs Jail.

He allegedly told the fire investigator he poured lighter fluid on clothing in the basement of his apartment, according to the court document.

Jordan allegedly took the clothes to an area near an open garage door and set the clothes on fire, the document states.

He told the investigator he did not intend for the fire to burn the apartment.

Jordan also said he tried to put out the fire before going to bed and didn't know how long it had been between setting fire and the apartment burning, the court document states.

The court document states Jordan told the investigator he was under the influence of alcohol when he set the fire because he was mad at an ex-girlfriend.

