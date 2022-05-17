Man charged in assault, kidnapping of woman held in Clinton County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lathrop, Missouri, man was charged Monday for reportedly assaulting and torturing a woman for two days , before she escaped on Saturday in southeast Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead, according to police.

James Larson Jr., 39, was charged with first degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a concealable firearm.

The woman told police she had met Larson Jr. through Facebook dating and had been with him since Thursday, according to a probable cause statement submitted by detectives. She told police that he violently assaulted her by punching her, kicking her with steel toed boots and hitting her in the head with an ice pick.

She also said he attempted to her cut with a bowie knife, pointed a shotgun at her while making threats against her and her children and made her clean up her own blood.

Documents also say she told police he threatened to "slit her throat if she called the cops," and did not allow her to eat or use the restroom. She said she was given a drink from Larson Jr. that "tasted like medicine," the probable cause statement says.

The woman claimed to have left the residence while he was asleep. The probable cause statement says police met with the woman after she arrived to another residence, according to police dispatch.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday. The probable cause statement says she had bruises, dark coloration, a laceration on her left leg, cuts and bruises on her hands, a swollen forehead and was going in and out of consciousness.

The woman remains in hospital care.

Larson Jr. barricaded himself inside of the residence and did not follow commands from law enforcement. Police said a perimeter was set surrounding the residence, and that at one point was seen at the gate and told to show his hands, but ran ran back inside. He was later taken into custody.

Documents say that police detained Larson Jr.'s father, James Larson Sr., who told police that he attempted to help the woman leave the residence on Friday, before his son woke up and pointed a 12 gauge shotgun at him, threatening to "shoot him in the head and kill him." Larson Jr. then threatened to kill himself.

Larson Sr. told police he talked his son down, then hid the gun in the garage, he then said he heard the woman in a bedroom with Larson Jr. screaming. Larson Sr. said his son is a danger to himself, and that he wanted police to "lock him up forever."

The probable cause statement says that Larson Jr. told police that he had been "hanging out" at his dad's residence with the woman, and that he never laid a hand on her. He also claimed to have never touched a job.

Larson Jr. was previously charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use on May 6, 2022.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .