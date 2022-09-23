Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an Aug. 19 shooting death that began as a fist fight outside a KCMO house.

Davon D. Canady, 22, of KCMO, is charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

Police were sent on a shooting call about 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue and were told the victim was inside the house.

Officers found John L. Greer, 23, on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Greer died a short time later at a hospital.

Canaday and several others ran to two cars and sped away from the scene.

A witness said he wanted to talk about what happened to the victim because they cared about Greer and "wanted to do the right thing by John's family."

He told detectives he distrusted police and feared retaliation if he told police what he knew.

Greer, he said, drove up to the house in a pickup truck and walked inside.

He paid the witness $20 he borrowed for gas money.

Canady yelled at Greer to come outside and Greer ran out of the house.

Canady tried to hit Greer with a handgun, but Greer blocked the blow.

Canady handed the gun to his cousin and the Greer and Canady fought.

The cousin allegedly fired a shot at Greer and Greer tried to run back into the house.

Canady grabbed the gun and fired one shot at Greer before he made it into the house.

Police arrested Canady Thursday in the 7100 block of Baltimore Avenue in KCMO.

He refused to talk to detectives.

A judge set Canady's bond at $250,000, cash-only.

