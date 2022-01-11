Man charged in Belton cold case from 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belton police have been able to charge a suspect for the 2017 homicide of Gabriel Brito-Ramirez following new DNA evidence.

In March of 2017, Belton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Scott Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Brito-Ramirez deceased from a gun shot wound.

"Belton detectives along with assistance from the Metro Squad worked many leads on the case but were unable to develop enough information to charge a suspect at the time," the Belton Police Department said in a statement.

Then in late 2021, DNA results and "electronic evidence" provided the police with enough evidence to charge Charles Branson of St. Clair, Missouri, for his alleged role in the crime.

He has been charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery, first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Branson is currently being held in Cass County without bond.