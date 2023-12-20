Man charged in connection to deadly Nov. 18 shooting in east KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was charged Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 18 in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Benjamin Eredia is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Richard Gonzalez.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to the scene and located Gonzalez suffering from gun shot wounds in the front yard of a home. He died on the scene.

According to court documents, a witness identified Eredia as being on the yard when the shooting unfolded.

During the investigation, Eredia's DNA was found on the spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Eredia was a federally convicted felon and was prohibited from carrying a firearm at the time of the shooting.

