Man charged in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed fan leaving Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Kansas City Chiefs fan leaving a game last October.

Thomas J. Weyer, 19, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

On Oct. 11, 2021, Steve Hickle was leaving the Buffalo Bills vs. Chiefs game when he was hit while on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed several witnesses, who told detectives Hickle was also hit by at least one other vehicle.

At least two witnesses told detectives that Hickle was hit by three different vehicles, all which fled the scene.

On Nov. 11, 2021, detectives received an anonymous tip and were told a person overheard a conversation regarding the incident.

The tipster told detectives he overheard Weyer and his mother discussing how he'd hit a pedestrian outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Weyer allegedly told his mother that he hit something but panicked and left the scene.

Detectives contacted Weyer's mother, who denied ever having this conversation with him. She also told them that Weyer currently wasn't driving any vehicle because he wrecked his previous one.

Instead, she told detectives they could contact him at his job at a Waffle House.

On Nov. 11, 2021, detectives visited Weyer at his job. Weyer asked detectives if they were to ask him about a red Dodge Durango.

Detectives told Weyer his Durango was spotted heading south on Blue Ridge Cutoff during the time Hickle was hit.

Weyer then admitted he was driving the Durango in the number two lane in the area. He said he stopped his vehicle after seeing Hickle cross the roadway.

He also that he watched Hickle step into the middle turning lane where he was hit and sent flying into the air and into Weyer's lane.

Weyer said he heard people screaming and felt a bump on the left side of his Durango after hitting Hickle.

