Man charged in connection to the death of 75-year-old Olathe woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 75-year-old Olathe woman.

Dartanan Hudgens, 48 has been charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st Degree in connection of Karen Peterson on April 30th.

Hudgens, no permanent address is being held on $1M dollar bond.

The Olathe Police Department was called to the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive at 11:05 a.m. April 30, to check on the welfare of Peterson.

They arrived and found her dead inside, and began their investigation.

Hudgens is being held in the Johnson County detention Center. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

