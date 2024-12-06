Man charged in connection with deadly shooting Thursday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting early Thursday morning at an Independence apartment complex, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Nicholas A. Camacho-Sanchez faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Independence Ridge Apartments in the 19100 block of E. 37th Terrace South on a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man dead inside of an apartment.

As part of the investigation, police learned of another shooting victim connected to the incident who was receiving treatment at a local hospital. That person had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the prosecutor's office, a witness told police that Camacho-Sanchez was one of the men who followed a van leaving the parking lot and fired shots.

Video surveillance showed two figures firing at the van as it left, the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond for Camacho-Sanchez.

Officials said other charges may be possible.

