Man charged in crash that killed Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dump truck driver is charged in a July 26 fatal crash in Overland Park that killed a Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student.

Darrin Boomershine, 50, of Independence, Missouri, faces charges in Johnson County Court of misdemeanor vehicular homicide, misdemeanor registration violation and motor carrier violation.

The crash killed Will Ensley, 17, who was about to start his senior year.

He was a member of the Shawnee Mission Northwest swim team.

Overland Park police said the crash happened at 6:45 a.m. July 26 on southbound Metcalf Avenue near West 114th Street.

Nine vehicles were going south on Metcalf Avenue when a Kenworth dump truck driven by Boomershine struck the rear of Ensley's car.

The collision caused a massive chain reaction crash.

Bommershine has a court appearance on Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

