Man charged in deadly hit and run outside Chiefs game facing new shooting charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged in the 2021 death of a man after a Chiefs game now faces charges for a shooting into an occupied car on a Linn County, Kansas, highway.

The gunfire occurred Nov. 1 about 11:30 p.m. on southbound U.S. 69 Highway near Pleasanton, Ks.

A caller told police someone in a vehicle near them began shooting at them and their vehicle was disabled, according to a news release from the Linn County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Thomas Weyer, 19, got out of the car he was in and ran into Pleasanton where officers found him about two hours later outside a store.

A gun was found and Weyer was arrested without incident.

Weyer missed his Nov. 10 court date in the hit-and-run case and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

His bond in the hit-and-run case also was increased from $5,000 to $10,000.

The crash killed Steve Hickle , who was hit by a vehicle while on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Weyer is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .