Man charged in deadly Raytown shooting after struggle over gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man is accused of shooting and killing another man after a struggle over a gun last Thursday.

Jay'shaun D. Jones is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting of Nehemiah Newton.

The shooting unfolded Thursday night near east 86th Street and Stark Avenue.

According to court documents, Raytown police responded to the scene and located Newton dead in the driveway of a home.

At least two witnesses at the scene told detectives they saw Jones and Newton fighting over an AR-15 pistol.

The two witnesses said Newton was later able to get a hold of the gun and was walking away toward his vehicle.

Jones allegedly then began firing shots at Newton before fleeing the scene.

A medical examiner later revealed Newton had been shot a total of 13 times, according to court documents.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Jones had a run-in with the law in March involving a stolen vehicle.

At the time, five booking photos of Jones were taken. Detectives showed one of the photos to a witness, who confirmed Jones was the shooter in Netwon's case.

Detectives later discovered where Jones lived and he was taken into custody.

During an interview with detectives and with his lawyer present, Jones admitted to struggling with Newton over a bag with a firearm.

Jones said that as Newton walked away, it appeared as if he was going to turn around and that's when he retrieved another gun and shot Newton.

—