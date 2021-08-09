Man charged in deadly shooting at Kansas City Extended Stay hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing charges in a shooting Sunday at the Extended Stay America hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Charles Greer-Johnson, 22, is charged with one count of second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of weapon.

Court documents state detectives interviewed Greer-Johnson's sibling, identified as witness two, who said they were with him when the alleged incident happened.

According to the sibling, she and Greer-Johnson dropped off his children at the hotel where his former romantic partner, who was identified as witness number one, was staying with the victim.

After finding out the victim, identified as Fred Brewster, was at the hotel, he went to pick up his children because he didn't "like the victim," according to the sibling.

Greer-Johnson's sibling said she asked him to stay in the car because she knew he had a gun and also had anger problems, but he refused.

They both went up to the hotel room where the shooting happened and she asked Greer-Johnson to stay back a few doors.

When witness number one opened the door, Greer-Johnson tried to make his way into the room according to his sibling.

He was able to get this arm through the door and shot Brewster three times before walking in and shooting him again.

Greer-Johnson told police that Brewster pointed a gun at him first and that he acted in self-defense.

