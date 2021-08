KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died, and another is in custody following a shooting at a south Kansas City, Missouri, hotel.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. police were called to a shooting at the Extended Stay America hotel near I-435 & Holmes in Kansas City.

Upon arrival officers say one person has died following a shooting, and officers have a possible suspect in custody.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.