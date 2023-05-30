Man charged in deadly shooting at south Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that unfolded on May 20 at a south Kansas City apartment complex.

Mikell R. Grigsby, 22, is facing once count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old Donell James.

According to court documents, Grigsby and James were both at the apartment where a fight broke out between two women.

A witness told investigators James went to the apartment complex to ensure no one else jumped into the fight.

During the fight, another witness told investigators he heard Grigsby say "man let them fight bro."

The same witness later said he heard James say "they have knives," before Grigsby responded "no one cares about the knives."

Investigators reviewed several videos showing James arguing with a third woman, who is seen waving a knife toward the two women who were fighting.

The woman was heard on the video telling James, "I got something for you." James responded, "I will shoot you."

Another video showed James watching the women fight and also pointing his gun at two other women who were armed with knives.

The video later shows Grigsby shoot James from behind. A witness also told investigators Grigsby was upset he shot James and said he was his brother.

