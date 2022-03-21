Man charged in deadly shooting at south Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in the shooting death of another man during a drug deal gone wrong at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station last week.

Jackson County prosecutor's charged Camoi J. Hendricks, 29, with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

The murder occurred inside victim Kirk Whittaker's car in the parking lot of the gas station and convenience store at 8105 Bannister Road, according to a court document.

Whittaker, 34, died a short time later at a hospital.

A childhood friend of Whittaker's told police he was on the phone with Whittaker when Whittaker went into the store to buy an item, the court document states.

The friend told police he heard the two men talking about purchasing something "possibly illegal."

The victim did not hear gunshots, but said the work truck he was driving was very loud.

He stayed on the phone until he heard police officers talking abut gunshots."

Police talked to Camoi Hendricks about a week later.

He told detectives once the drug deal began to go down in the car, Whittaker pulled a gun.

Hendricks said he slapped the gun and the gun fired, according to the court document.

He also said the two men fought over the gun and Whittaker was shot again.

The court document states the evidence in the case does not support Hendricks's statement.

Hendricks was previously convicted of two felonies, including robbery.

—

