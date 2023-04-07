Man charged in death of girlfriend who was found at abandoned car wash in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is accused of killing his girlfriend and later leaving her body at an abandoned car wash in south KCMO.

Donnell Buckman, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and armed action in the death of Leigh Dalton.

Court documents detail the investigation into the incident.

Dalton's death

Police responded Monday, Feb. 20, to a car wash located in the 8300 block of Hickman Mills Drive.

Dalton's body was located wrapped in a blanket in one of the bays of the car wash.

The owner of the car wash was installing surveillance cameras when they noticed the body. After attempting to make contact and receiving no response, the owner called police.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and declared Dalton deceased. A medical examiner later ruled Dalton's death a homicide.

During an investigation, detectives discovered Dalton had been in a physically abusive relationship with Buckman.

It was also discovered Dalton's family had filed a missing persons report on Feb. 8 because they hadn't heard from her since Feb. 4.

Her family believes Dalton was picked up by Buckman when they last saw her.

Investigators found photos Dalton had taken of herself that showed signs of physical abuse at Buckman's home.

In one of the photos, the blanket Dalton was found wrapped in could be seen in the background.

Investigators began reviewing Dalton's phone records and found text messages between her and a phone number with a 913 area code.

Cell phone records show Dalton ceased communication on Feb. 4, which is when investigators believe she was last alive.

Using cellphone data and mapping, investigators discovered the 913 number had traveled along the same path Dalton's number did on Feb. 4.

Investigators also discovered Buckman had received a traffic ticket in January while driving a 2010 white Chevy Malibu.

At that time, a license plate reader showed the Chevy had four normal tires.

In February, a license plate reader captured Buckman's car again, but this time it had a spare tire.

Investigators believed this is important because there was only one entry point to the car wash where Dalton's body was dumped.

In order to enter the car wash, a vehicle would have to drive over a broken fence, and the parking lot was full of nails and glass.

Buckman's arrest

Buckman was arrested on Tuesday, April 4, and interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Buckman said he had been in a "rough" relationship with Dalton for just over a year.

Detectives say Buckman changed his story several times when asked about the last time he saw Dalton. He also admitted the 913 number belonged to him.

When shown the photo with the blanket Dalton was found wrapped in, Buckman initially denied it belonged to him. Later, he told detectives it was his and could have been taken from his home.

Buckman denied involvement in Dalton's death and requested an attorney.

Suspicions confirmed

Investigators initially suspected Buckman killed Dalton at his home, which DNA testing later confirmed when Dalton's blood was found at Buckman's home.

Buckman was officially charged Thursday in Jackson County Court.

