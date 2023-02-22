Police: Woman's death at abandoned car wash in south Kansas City ruled homicide

KANSASC ITY, Mo. — A woman's death at an abandoned car wash in south Kansas City, Missouri, is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, police responded to the 8300 block of Hickman Hills Drive on a medical nature unknown call.

When officers arrived, they located a woman, identified as 44-year-old Leigh Dalton, unresponsive near the vacant car wash.

Dalton was transported to the medical examiner's officer and on Tuesday, her death was ruled a homicide.

Police couldn't provide anymore information on Dalton's death, but asked the public to submit information to the Greater Kansas City Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—