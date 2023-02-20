Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Sheriff: Death investigation under way in south Kansas City, Missouri

83rd and Hickman Mills Drive death investigation
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
@sheriffforte/Twitter
Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found at a former car wash in south Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said Monday afternoon.
83rd and Hickman Mills Drive death investigation
Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 16:23:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found at a former car wash in south Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said Monday afternoon.

Forté tweeted that a person was found dead at a “non-operational car wash” on Hickman Mills Drive just south of East 83rd Street.

He tweeted several photos of the scene, which show Kansas City, Missouri, police vehicles at the scene.

KCPD had yet to respond to a request for more information, so it's unclear when the body was found or how police were dispatched to the scene.

Forté said “no further details,” including the manner of death, were available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.