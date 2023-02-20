Sheriff: Death investigation under way in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found at a former car wash in south Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said Monday afternoon.

Forté tweeted that a person was found dead at a “non-operational car wash” on Hickman Mills Drive just south of East 83rd Street.

Death investigation being conducted by detectives at non-operational car wash at 83rd and Hickman Mills Drive. Subject pronounced deceased at scene. No further details available. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/WLe41PASoW — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 20, 2023

He tweeted several photos of the scene, which show Kansas City, Missouri, police vehicles at the scene.

KCPD had yet to respond to a request for more information, so it's unclear when the body was found or how police were dispatched to the scene.

Forté said “no further details,” including the manner of death, were available.

