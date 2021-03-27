Man charged in death of KCK Good Samaritan who tried to help crash victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old man in the U.S. illegally has been charged with the death of a Good Samaritan, who stopped to help a driver at the scene of a traffic crash earlier this month in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office announced Friday night that Ramon Vazquez-Carmona has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and not having a driver's license, according to a court document.

Vazquez-Carmona allegedly struck and killed Cynthia Goulding along a busy stretch of North 59th Street on March 14 after she exited her vehicle to check on a crash victim.

Goulding, 58, survived two bouts with cancer before she was killed by a Vazquez-Carmona's pickup truck around 3 a.m. near the intersection with Norgard Avenue.

"She was just trying to help somebody, and he hit her," Stephanie Dixon, Goulding's daughter, said. "He didn't hit the car. He hit her because he was drunk."

Initially, Vazquez-Carmona was released into the custody of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials. He is a Mexican citizen, who was deported from the U.S. in 2009.

