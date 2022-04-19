Man charged in fatal shooting outside KCMO gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused in the April 15 shooting death of a man outside a gas station.
Jackson County Prosecutors charged Justin Owens-Harrell with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 33-year-old Skyler Smith.
Owens-Harrell got into a struggle with Smith over a handgun outside a convenience store/gas station at 3800 East Gregory Boulevard, according to a court document.
His father told police he drove by the gas station, saw his son and pulled into the gas station, the court document states. He saw his son pull a handgun and yelled, "you better not."
Owens-Harrell and Smith struggled over the gun and Smith was shot.
He died a short time later at a hospital.
