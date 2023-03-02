Man charged in January 2022 shooting death at BP gas station in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in the January 2022 murder of a 17-year-old boy at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station.

Shyrone Daniels, 18, of KCMO, is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Desmond Matthews.

The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. at the BP gas station store at 3027 Van Brunt Boulevard.

Daniels and another man were driven to the gas station and a person in the car told Daniels to conceal his gun, according to a court document.

The two men went into the store and Daniels spotted Matthews, also known as "Dezo," according to the court document.

Daniels told his friend he was having "problems" with Matthews.

Surveillance video inside the store shows Daniels point a gun in his left hand at Matthews and fire shots that hit Matthews in the neck and left shoulder, the court document states.

Matthews ran out of the store and and shot at the door.

He ran to a car in the parking lot and ended up opening the driver's door and partially collapsing on the driver's seat.

Daniels is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

