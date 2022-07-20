Man charged in NKC officer's death was driving with revoked license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri man charged with the murder of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was driving on a revoked license the day he was pulled over for an expired temporary tag.

Police also said on Tuesday the expired temporary tag came back to another car.

Court documents obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team say another North Kansas City police officer previously stopped Joshua Rocha for an expired temporary tag on March 12 of this year. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license and failing to provide valid proof of insurance.

The North Kansas City Municipal Court confirms it submitted a suspension to the Missouri Department of Revenue because Rocha was driving on a revoked license. The suspension lets the department know that someone has outstanding matters. They also sent a lieu of bail hold for not having up to date insurance and tags.

A court clerk with the city said driving on a revoked license is a major traffic offense. It can result in an arrest. The other charges are considered minor traffic offenses, which would result in fines and possible probation.

A spokeswoman with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Rocha was booked into the jail for outstanding warrants on March 12.

The municipal court told the I-Team the suspension and lieu of bail hold stays active with the Department of Revenue until all fines and fees have been paid in full to the court and a guilty plea has been entered.

They both remain active.

