Man charged in Nov. 8 deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man is in custody facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the Nov. 8 shooting death of Daniel Thurman.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged David Marcos with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Thurman, 21.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to a residence near N. 6th Street and Splitlog Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim, later identified as Thurman, on the scene. Thurman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they had located the suspect, later identified as Marcos, shortly after the shooting and took him into custody.

Marcus remains in custody at the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

