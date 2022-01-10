Man charged in Pleasant Hill Sunday homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for the Sunday homicide in Pleasant Hill.

On Sunday, concerned family notified police that their daughter, Sara B. Maloney, 39, had been missing since Friday.

Deputies then searched a house in the 1800 block of South Purvis Road and discovered her there, deceased.

Levi G. Mitchell, 31, has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the homicide. He has been ordered to be held without bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .