Man charged in Riverside homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in the homicide at a QuickTrip in Riverside, Missouri, on Oct. 9.

Daniel Kelati, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Platte County for the shooting.

Police were called to the QT around 12:30 a.m. and found Tariku Fite with an apparent gun shot wound. Fite was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelati approached an officer and "made statements apparently taking responsibility for Fite's killing," court documents allege.

A handgun was later found in his car, and a witness said the two knew each other after working at the same trucking company.

Kelati is being held in the Platte County jail without bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison, according to a statement from the county.

"The charges against Kelati are merely allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the statement said.

