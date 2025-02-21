Man charged in shooting death of Kansas City convenience store owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in the shooting outside a convenience store that took the life of the store owner.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Cffice has charged Keven L. Herring with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 10 death of Zulfiqar N. Ladhani.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the convenience store in the 8000 block of Hickman Mills Drive where they found Ladhani deceased.

Detectives determined, based on surveillance footage, that three suspects arrived in a white Ford Expedition.

The video showed two of the suspects, including Herring, were armed with firearms. One of the suspects appeared to have taken items without paying for them, and all three exited the store and got back into the Expedition.

Ladhani reportedly exited the store, approached the Expedition and pointed a pistol toward the vehicle. The suspects returned the items through the window.

The Expedition then drove to exit the parking lot, stopped, and as Ladhani was walking back to his store, Herring exited the vehicle and fired at him multiple times. The front passenger also shot multiple times from the Expedition.

Ladhani was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Herring is being held on a $500,000 bond.

"Incidents like this one cause our community to come together to share their love and respect for the victim, who gave without hesitation and left a lasting impact on those around him," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson said in a release. "As we pursue justice for the victim, our thoughts remain with his family during this unimaginably difficult time."

