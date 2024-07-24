Man charged in Sunday Klamm Park homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County district attorney has charged one man in connection with the Sunday homicide in Klamm Park.

Mark A. Dupree Sr. charged Laron Jaka Belcher III with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Branden Jamal Baskin.

The charge comes after Baskin was found dead early Sunday evening at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the park, located at 2525 N. 27th St., on a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived, Baskin was located deceased.

Two adults and one juvenile were initially taken into custody and placed on investigatory hold pending formal charges.

Anyone with information can make a confidential tip at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

