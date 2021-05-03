Man charged in Sunday shooting death in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after police found a man shot to death Sunday in a car in Grandview.

Davion Lamont Fugate, of Grandview, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a court document.

Fugate is accused of shooting and killing Roosevelt Williamson about 1:40 p.m. Sunday near East 129th Street and Bryars Road.

A tipster told police she saw a man run down a driveway at 12825 Crystal Avenue and fire numerous shots in the victim's vehicle, according a court document.

Investigators searched Fugate's house in the 12800 block of Crystal Avenue.

A court document states investigators found several guns, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of marijuana ready to sell.

Police arrested Fugate, but he refused to talk to detectives.

