Man charged in Sunday shooting death in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after police found a man shot to death Sunday in a car in Grandview.
Davion Lamont Fugate, of Grandview, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a court document.
Fugate is accused of shooting and killing Roosevelt Williamson about 1:40 p.m. Sunday near East 129th Street and Bryars Road.
A tipster told police she saw a man run down a driveway at 12825 Crystal Avenue and fire numerous shots in the victim's vehicle, according a court document.
Investigators searched Fugate's house in the 12800 block of Crystal Avenue.
A court document states investigators found several guns, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of marijuana ready to sell.
Police arrested Fugate, but he refused to talk to detectives.
